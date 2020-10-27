Lekki Shooting: “Blood Of Dead Nigerians Crying For Justice”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former presidential aspirant and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has informed President Muhammadu Buhari that the blood of the dead #End SARS protesters shot at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos State is crying for justice.

Ezekwesili disclosed this on her Twitter handle on Tuesday morning

She tweeted: “It is 7 days since that #BlackTuesday of #LekkiTollGateProtest where @HQNigerianArmy shot our unarmed #EndSARS protesters.

“The Blood of the dead citizens is crying for Justice, @MBuhari.”

African Examiner reports that Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State in his interview on CNN on Monday had confirmed that the military shot at the protesters.

The military has not accepted blame for the incident saying soldiers were not present at the scene of the incident.

