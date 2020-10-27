W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Lekki Shooting: “Blood Of Dead Nigerians Crying For Justice”

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, October 27th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former presidential aspirant and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has informed President Muhammadu Buhari that the blood of the dead #End SARS protesters shot at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos State is crying for justice.

Ezekwesili disclosed this on her Twitter handle on Tuesday morning

She tweeted: “It is 7 days since that #BlackTuesday of #LekkiTollGateProtest where @HQNigerianArmy shot our unarmed #EndSARS protesters.
“The Blood of the dead citizens is crying for Justice, @MBuhari.”

African Examiner reports that Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State in his interview on CNN on Monday had confirmed that the military shot at the protesters.

The military has not accepted blame for the incident saying soldiers were not present at the scene of the incident.

