Like Buhari, Tinubu Has Failed Nigerians, Says PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration, asserting that he has failed to address the significant problems inherited from former President Muhammadu Buhari. This criticism follows statements by various PDP leaders who have highlighted the ongoing economic hardships and security challenges facing Nigeria.

Aminu Tambuwal, a prominent PDP figure, emphasized that Tinubu cannot separate himself from Buhari’s legacy of failure, arguing that the current administration’s inability to bring development and secure the nation continues to exacerbate the country’s woes. Tambuwal urged Tinubu to prevent his aides and ministers from blaming Buhari and instead focus on governance with a serious-minded approach.

Further criticisms from the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) pointed out that the economic and security issues affecting Nigerians transcend political and tribal lines. The PDP-GF’s Director-General, Hon CID Maduabum, highlighted that the federal government, led by the APC, has a disproportionate responsibility to mobilize resources and efforts for sustainable solutions. The forum warned that if the current administration cannot address these issues effectively, it should consider stepping down.

Dele Farotimi, a political analyst, reinforced these sentiments by stating that Nigeria’s issues are deeply rooted in a breakdown of the rule of law and impunity within the institutions of state. He argued that without a fundamental change in governance and a commitment to justice, the country would continue to struggle.

These criticisms come amid widespread discontent with the current administration’s policies, including the recent increase in electricity tariffs and other economic measures that have added to the public’s burdens. The PDP insists that their states are performing better in terms of developmental policies and regular payment of salaries, contrasting sharply with the federal government’s performance.