Liverpool’s Mane Completes Bayern Medical

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has completed the first part of his Bayern Munich medical.

He has been signing autographs in a Bayern top for the first time outside the hospital.

Mane is now expected to check in at the hotel, have lunch, have photographs, and sign his contract, Sky reports.

Mane arrived in Germany on a private jet on Tuesday in order undergo a medical with the Liverpool forward reportedly on the verge of signing for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Broadcaster Sky showed footage of the 30-year-old touching down at Munich airport before being taken to a hospital in the city centre for a medical exam by Bayern’s team doctor.

According to media reports, Mane’s transfer will cost Bayern around 41 million euros (£35 million, $43 million).

Bayern’s Germany forward, a golf fan, joked that he soon hopes to see Mane hit “lots of birdies” on the city’s courses.

The Senegal forward is expected to sign a three-year contract and is set to hold his first Bayern press conference Wednesday.

Mane would be a replacement for wantaway Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked to a Barcelona transfer, and winger Serge Gnabry, who is stalling over a contract extension.

AFP