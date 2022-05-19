Magu Retired From Police Before Promotion Was Approved—Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi on Thursday said that the recent promotion of the former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was approved after he retired from the Police.

Speaking while fielding questions from State House Correspondents when he featured as a guest at the Ministerial Briefing, organised by the Presidential Communication Team, Dingyadi said it was only the Police Service Commission that could speak on why Magu was promoted.

“On why Magu was promoted. Well, this is an issue that should have been addressed by the Police Service Commission which has the responsibility to conduct promotions of the police. They are not here. And I am aware that the Police Service Commission service is directly under the Presidency, so I cannot speak for them. But what I know is that Mr. Magu has already retired and that is what I can tell you now”, the minister said.

It would be recalled that Magu was among Police Officers that their promotions were announced on Monday just about the time his retirement was due having clocked the retirement age of 60

Magu was investigated for alleged corruption by Presidential Panel headed by former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

The panel in its report after the investigation had recommended the retirement of Magu.

While speaking further on the issue on Thursday, Dingyadi said that the report was being considered by the government.

He maintained that the fact that Magu had retired from the Police does not mean the law would not catch up with him if found guilty.

While speaking on the welfare of the police, the minister maintained that the present administration was doing everything to ensure better welfare for the police.

“I want to assure you that the Police Trust Fund and the Police Force Headquarters are now paying special attention to the renovation and construction of new barracks and new offices for the police”, he said.

Dingyadi also disclosed that the police would continue fight crime and criminality in the country by acquiring modern equipment and technology.

“We know the whole world is going that direction and this administration is not unmindful of that direction and we are trying to ensure that policing is technologically driven. We will make sure that the police in this country have the best technology to fight these criminalities”, he added.