Makinde Okays Crossover Service in Oyo; CAN Urges Adherence To COVID-19 Protocol

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Oyo State Chapter has advised worshippers in the state to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocol directives by the government on the crossover night service.

The state Chairman, CAN, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, gave the advise in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Akinyemiju commended the state Gov. Seyi Makinde for giving approval that the Thursday crossover night worship to usher in 2021 be observed in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the State Task Force on COVID-19 had on Tuesday, declared that the state government ruled out crossover services over curfew imposed by the Federal Government.

Makinde, however, endorsed the brief by Prof Temitope Alonge, the Chairman of the COVID-19 Taskforce Technical Team, on Wednesday, which reviewed the earlier pronouncement by the team and lifted the curfew.

Akinyemiju, who expressed delight at the decision of the governor, warned that worship centres must adhere strictly to the advisories and guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

“They should put on their face masks, provide washing hand basin as well as keep physical distancing in the worship centre.

“Every church leader in the state should please ensure that the crossover does not exceed 12:30 am.

He prayed that the governor would continue to drive the leadership of the state at a balance without error.

