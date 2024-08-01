Manchester City Fined After 22 Instances Of Delayed Kick-Offs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City have been fined 2.09 million pounds (about 2.7 million dollars) by the Premier League in England for 22 instances of delaying the kick-off or restart of matches.

The English champions have accepted the sanction, which relates to rule infringements over the past two seasons, the league confirmed on Wednesday.

The issue is unconnected to the 115 charges Manchester City are facing for alleged breaches of the competition’s financial regulations.

A statement from the Premier League read: “The Premier League and Manchester City FC have entered into a sanction agreement after the club accepted it had breached Premier League Rule L.33 relating to kick-off and restart obligations.”

Manchester City have been punished on a sliding scale for each offence.

Their first, a delay of one minute and 18 seconds to the start of the second half against Crystal Palace in August 2022, incurred a warning.

Fines ranging from 10,000 pounds to 200,000 pounds have then been imposed for each subsequent breach.

The longest delay was two minutes and 46 seconds for the start of the final game of the season against West Ham last season.

That was when Manchester City clinched a fourth successive title.

The statement added: “Rules relating to kick-offs and restarts help ensure the organisation of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs.

“It also ensures the broadcast of all 380 League matches around the world is kept to schedule.”

Manchester City have not commented directly.

But the ruling stated: “The club has apologised for the accepted breaches… and confirmed that it has reminded the club’s players and football management teams of their responsibilities in complying with Rule L.33.