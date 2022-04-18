Kidnapped Abuja Monarch, Two Others Regain Freedom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The traditional ruler of Bukpe community in Kwali Area Council, Abuja, Hassan Shamidozhi, has regained freedom 18 days after some bandits abducted him.

They invaded his palace in Bukpe community and took him away with two others in the community.

African Examiner learnt the other two residents, Ahmad Joel and his daughter, Precious Joel,also regained freedom on Saturday.

They were said to have paid N2.5 million as ransom before their release.

Hassan Shamidozhi explained the abductors released them after leading them to a forest near Zokutu village.

He said they trekked for hours before appearing along Abaji-Toto road where they boarded a vehicle home.

He said before his release, his family members, relatives and friends contributed to raise N4 million after intense negotiations.

All efforts to get the reaction of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh were futile.