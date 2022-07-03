11 Dead On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least eleven persons were burnt beyond recognition in an accident that happened at Ogere end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the Ogere Remo-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Sector, Florence Okpe, confirmed this development on Sunday adding that the accident happened late Saturday night.

According to Okpe, three vehicles were involved in the crash which caused huge loss of lives on the busy road.

Okpe disclosed that two Mazda buses and one unknown vehicle had collided and this collision led to an inferno near the Isara bridge and they went up in flames.

She said: “A total of 18 persons were involved but only seven were rescued while 11 unidentified people were burnt beyond recognition.

“A total of seven persons were rescued with injuries, comprising five male adults, one female adult, and one male child.

The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention. One of the victims was rejected but finally taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan.

“The fire service in Sagamu was contacted and the impact of the crash is obstructing the Ibadan-Lagos bound of the expressway.

“Traffic has been diverted to the Lagos-Ibadan route and the crashed vehicles are still burning.

“Motorists are advised to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations, and also cooperate with traffic managers managing the situation.”