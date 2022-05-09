Max Air Suspends Shutting Down Operations, To Resume Flights On Monday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Max Air Ltd. will resume flight operations from Monday as it suspended all flights cancellations for 48 hours.

“Further to our earlier release and on-going engagement with stakeholders, we have agreed to await outcome of various interventions for further 48 hours.

“In view of this, our flights will resume to all destinations on Monday, May 9.

“We believe that these interventions will yield positive results before the expiration of the 48 hours.

“We sincerely hope that issues bordering on the hike in the price of aviation fuel will be addressed conclusively,’’ it said in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

The airline expressed optimism that issues bordering on the hike in aviation fuel price would be addressed conclusively before Tuesday.