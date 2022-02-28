NANS Threatens To Block Federal Roads Over ASUU Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to block all federal government roads in Oyo from Tuesday, if the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike continues.

African Examiner reports that a section of NANS members from Zone B made the threat on Monday.

The members spoke while protesting at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Led by its Southwest Coordinator, Steven Tegbe, the association advised the Federal Government and ASUU to resolve their crisis for the sake of students.

It said that there was no need for strike if issues were settled amicably.

“We are holding our peaceful demonstration here today because of the lingering crisis between ASUU and the Federal Government, which has been a reoccurring event over the years.

“Unfortunately, we students are always at the receiving end. If the federal government and ASUU refuse to resolve on Monday, we won’t hesitate to go violent on Tuesday.

“They cannot continue to be wasting our time. When two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government to respect agreement and ASUU to be decisive in spending, when their demands are met.

“There are ways to deal with issues rather than going on strike.

“We want to see the projects that ASUU is carrying out with the subventions received from the Federal Government,” Tegbe said on behalf of the association.

According to the association, the protest will be held continuously across the country, until students’ demands are met.

African Examiner reports that the students carried placards with various inscriptions some of which are: “FG and ASUU stop the madness”, and “Stop the strike and revitalise our education”.

NAN