Despite Sanwo-Olu’s Intervention, Lagos Tanker Drivers Begin Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the directive last week, by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), petroleum tankers’ drivers in Lagos state have withdrawn their services.

In an interview Monday, the state’s NUPENG Chairman, Mr Tayo Aboyeji confirmed the incident.

Comrade Aboyeji explained that the strike began in the early hours of Monday, August 10, following a negotiation breakdown between the state government and the union.

“Although, we met with the state government last night Sunday, yet we could not reach an agreement.

“So, only the tanker drivers in Lagos state proceeded with the strike, because the environment is not conducive for tankers to operate,’’ the union leader said.

Recall that NUPENG had on Friday, August 7 directed its members to begin strike effective from today – Monday, August 10.

In line with this, the NUPENG’s National President, Mr Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Mr Olawale Afolabi had in a joint statement said the directive became necessary due to failure of various authorities in the state to address some pending issues.

Among the issues in contention include extortion of money from the tankers’ drivers by various security agents; the menace of containerised trucks at Apapa, Kirikiri and Beach Land axis areas of the state.

The union also listed harassment and extortion by area boys as well as area god-fathers as part of the challenges its members have been facing.

With the latest development, there is palpable fear among the Lagos residents, with respect to the tankers’ drivers strike, availability of fuel and hike transport fare.