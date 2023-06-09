Mixed Reactions On Social Media As Another Chef Begins 120 Hours Cook-A-Thon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that an Ekiti-based chef, Damilola Adeparusi, has started a 120 hours cook-a-thon to break the Guinness Records has sparked social media reactions.



The African Examiner writes that Damilola started the 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in Ekiti State.



Also, a few weeks back, chef, Hilda Baci, achieved 100-hour Cook-A-Thon Guinness World Records and this feat has made her popular among many Nigerians.



This is why some Nigerians are not too happy with the chef Damiloloa who intends to beat the record of Hilda. According to them, Guinness Records is yet to acknowledge the feat of Hilda Baci and so, it is a bit too early for another person to compete in the cook-a-thon.



The African Examiner gathers some of their reactions below:



@Iwuesey writes: “It took Hilda months or even years to plan and execute this. Everything was in place. Stamina check, medical team check. This is not a task you wake up one morning and decide to do make you no go faint at the 12th hour.”



@ObHexane writes: “Hilda’s had certified agents of Guinness on ground and also a medical team responsible for her health safety, I hope the one in Ekiti has agents of Guinness and I hope she has a medical team for her own safety so she doesn’t collapse and die, it’s a risky and dangerous.”



@chy_omalicha writes: “Some people from that particular tribe have a nack for unhealthy competition…. I did my NYSC with some of them. It’s so annoying most times.”



@Obong_Aniekan writes: “Which food Yoruba get to cook after Amala and Ewedu? Mtcheew.”

@iamthejyde writes: “It is insignificant. Anybody can try to cook for a whole year. Who really cares? An Individual that holds 5 GWR did what with it? Bro, free them. The only thing that matters in this country at the moment is Peter Obi getting his mandate back. Period.”

@honkezo writes: “On the contrary, since we’re 1 Nigeria, anyone who want to hold the new record can go ahead, so long it’s still Nigerian. Make the person no fail woefully sha.”



@obnetobs writes: “That Ekiti chef must be a MURIC/Ronu fellow and most probably thinks that Hilda is Igbo!”



@Aizik45 writes: “This is Nigeria. A lot of people don’t want to create ideas. We want to take on ideas that people have created. No matter what happens, I feel Hilda has set the foundation and opened our eyes to possibilities. Has the Chef applied & received approval? Or what is the process like?”



@promise_oliver writes: “Some people no just get shame. Such unhealthy competition, born out of sheer envy, jealousy and mediocrity. Where was the person before now? And why the hurry to do it just now? Cheap copycats.”

@lynuz_uko writes: “My question, is cooking the only record to break? Nigerians with bad belle Na 5&6.”

@TYkrizkofficial writes: “She won’t even be recognized coz every other intending record breaker must wait for atleast a year before making any attempt.”



@pstorm19 writes: “I dont know why that’s a problem Let him try it and see how easy it is You’re making it look like it’s that easy to cook for 100 hrs on a stretch, that we need to beg everyone that comes out to upturn the record If it were that easy, the record should have been at 200 hrs by now.”



@HisRoyalWebness writes: “I think this one of those things in life that are neither wrong nor right. It is wrong that they can’t let Hilda enjoy the moment that comes with the achievement, it is right that they are inspired by Hilda to want to break the record. Emotions aside.



@Shegelee writes: “There is nothing inspiring about this attempt and it will never be valued by people even if it’s within the right of the Ekiti person to try and break the record.”

@Femi writes: “As this cooking thing done reach Nigeria eeehn… I know say them must spoil am. Very soon Guinness book of record go remove am from their list of records… You go soon hear say person cook for 6months.”