Moroccan King Pardons 673 Prisoners on Youth Day

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Around Africa, North Africa Friday, August 21st, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) Moroccan King Mohammed VI granted pardon to 673 prisoners on the occasion of the Youth Day which is observed on Friday, said a statement from the Ministry of justice.

A total of 298 inmates had their prison terms reduced, said the statement.

It added that 220 others were granted freedom and four were commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.

The other pardoned prisoners had their prison terms reduced or fines canceled.

The Youth Day is celebrated on the king’s birthday, Aug. 21.

(NAN)

