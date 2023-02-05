Mr Ibu Refutes Wife’s Infidelity Claim, Speaks On His Relationship With Jasmine

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has stated that Jasmine Okafor, is his adopted daughter after his wife, Stella accused him that he is having a romantic relationship with Jasmine.

Okafor made this clarification alongside his second son, Daniel, in an Instagram live session he had with Daddy Freeze on Friday night.

The African Examiner recalls that Mr Ibu’s wife told a popular blogger, Gistlover, on Friday that Jasmine is having an affair with her husband and she has taken over her husband’s Instagram account in an attempt to dupe him because the actor suffers from dementia and can’t remember things.

Stella also disclosed that her children are not attending school because Jasmine has been getting all of her husband’s income and that she must pass through her before getting money from her husband.

Debunking the claim, Mr Ibu stated that Stella is his second wife and that she is aware that Jasmine is his adopted daughter before he married her.

Speaking on behalf of his father during the live session, Daniel said, “She is his 100 per cent daughter, not biological but adopted right from childhood.”

The actor also disclosed that he has been taking care of his wife and children and that he has even bought her cars, which she has sold without giving him a dime.

His son also disclosed that Jasmine took care of their father when Stella refused to stay with him in the hospital and paid N500,000 to retrieve and verify his father’s Instagram account.

He said: “She (Jasmine) was in Cyprus then. When she heard the news, she came to Abuja to take care of my dad, paying the bills while he was in the hospital.

“Before, my daddy’s Instagram account was hacked, she was the one that paid N500k to get it. The account was not verified then and she was the one that got the account verified.

“I can remember when he was in the hospital and the doctor asked her ‘Is your husband taking the drugs?’ She said she doesn’t know. She left the man alone and went to a party.”