Governor Mutfwang Recalls Suspended Commissioners, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has recalled two commissioners, a special adviser, and a liaison officer earlier suspended after nearly two months.

Mr Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA) to the governor, announced the recall in a statement in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on Aug. 21, suspended Mr Chrysanthus Dawam, the commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning and Mrs Jamila Tukur, the Commissioner for Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality.

Others suspended were Mr Dio Lamul, Special Adviser to the governor on Rural Development and Mr Moses Sule, the Liaison Officer for Mikang constituency.

No reason was given for the suspension.

Bere explained that the recall of affected officials followed a thorough review and significant improvement in hheir conducts.

The DOPPA said that the recalled officials have been reinstated in their various positions.(NAN)