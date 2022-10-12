Naira Depreciates By 0.46%, Exchanges At 441.17 To Dollar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Naira on Tuesday exchanged at N441.17 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, a depreciation of 0.46per cent, compared with N439.17 to the dollar at the close of business on Oct. 7.

The open indicative rate closed at N439.40 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N414 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N441.17.

The Naira sold for as low as N414 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 73.66 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.

NAN