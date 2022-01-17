Nasarawa Police Arrest Man Over Rape Of Octogenarian

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nasarawa State Police Command said they have arrested a 43-year-old Dan’asabe Eddo for raping an 80-year-old woman in the state.

The suspect, who is indigenous to Kubasha Village in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, but resides in Kundami Village, Garaku in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He was alleged to have gone into the residence of the octogenarian who stays alone at the same village and forcibly had carnal knowledge of her.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Ramhan Nansel, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), said the police operatives attached to Garaku Division immediately swung into action and got the suspect arrested.

Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to the commission of the offence and blamed it on the devil’s handiworks.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lafia for profound investigation.

He urged members of the public to pay special attention to the elderly and guard them against assaults.