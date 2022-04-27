NDLEA Marks Kyari’s Maiduguri Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Monday marked six residential houses and one plaza belonging to the embattled former Intelligence Response Team leader, Abba Kyari, in Maiduguri as being under investigation.

The two-storey shopping plaza, Assurance Plaza, located along the Giwa Barracks Road in Maiduguri, has about 100 stores.

Six other residential houses within the Maiduguri New Government Residential Area allegedly belonging to the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police had also been marked by the NDLEA.

This is coming barely 48 hours after a suspected drug dealer linked to the N3 billion worth of tramadol intercepted by the then Kyari-led IRT team was arrested by operatives of the NDLEA in Lagos.