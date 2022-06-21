Ned Nwoko Under Attack For Comments Over Peter Obi’s Presidential Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are not taking things easy with popular lawyer and businessman, Prince Ned Nwoko, after he stated that the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi will never win the 2023 presidential election.

African Examiner writes that Nwoko, who is an aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party and married to the Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, made this known during a recent interview with BBC.

Nwoko stated that although, Peter Obi is a good man and an economic strategist who has the capacity to play a significant role in the government but can’t win the presidential election come 2023 in the Labour party because the party does not have the necessary structure to win the election in the country.

The businessman further disclosed that Peter Obi shouldn’t have left the PDP and he stated that Peter Obi will do well if any ministry relating to the economy is handed to him.

He also stated that the labour party does not have what it takes to handle the issues of the country and he urged all Nigerians not to allow tribe or religion to influence their choice of candidates.

His statement has sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians took to their social media accounts to air their views concerning the matter. African Examine captures some of their thoughts below:

@eduhandsome_ writes: “It’s how the shameless Ned Nwoko wakes up to think he’s igbo enough to discourage us on Igbo presidency. Anuofia mmuo. You think this is your bedroom where you ve kids as wives?? Pls put ur mouth back in ur dumb marriages & allow Peter Obi bring us Nigerians out of poverty.”

@ibukoool writes: “They would keep using the future of Nigerian as Collateral for their immediate needs. Their children would get education and medical outside the country. It is now ,you can change the narrative. #Peterobi2023 INEC. Ned Nwoko. CCTV. Abuja. Babangida Aliyu. “

@frank_uriah writes: “When real politicians dey talk, Ned nwoko dey talk also. Peter Obi nah your mate? Ned Nwoko is only good at taking people’s land in Delta state. A sophisticated Yahoo Yahoo boy! If not for Regina Daniels, who go know this Grandpa?”

@eduhandsome_ writes: “Any Igbo Polithiefians against Peter Obi’s Presidential ambition obviously already have a way he’s stealing from this government & is bitter PO will lock the channel wen he becomes president. E.G Ned Nwoko and the other unfortunate disgusting old pigs from the SS / SE shame.”

@IkechukwuMira12 writes: “The structure Ned Nwoko is talking about.. I don’t blame him, he is a beneficiary of the corrupt system.”

@TheAllS71066929 writes: “So if real men talk Ned Nwoko that his goal in life is to marry 100 teenage girls will talk too.. man is not only ugly asf,he no get sense too.”