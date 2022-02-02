NEMA Distributes Relief Materials To Communal Crisis, Flood Affected Communities in Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) has flagged off the distribution of food and non- food items valued millions of naira to communities affected by communal crises and flood in Igboeze North and Udenu Federal Constutencies of Enugu State.

It would be recalled that the communities were affected by a deadly crises that led to the death and displacement of many people in the area recently.

Flagging off the exercise Tuesday, on behalf of the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, South East – Zonal Coordinator, of the Agency, Major James Eze, advised community leaders to engage their neighbours in discussions when there is any form of disagreement to forestall violence.

He further advised community leader to champion the idea of planting trees to act as wind breakers during windstorm.

According to him, the practice will make communities more resilient to human instigated and natural disasters.

Eze noted that the NEMA boss, was deeply pained by the devastation caused in the areas hence they moved fast to cushion the effects of the disaster by approving bags of rice, Maize, salts, kegs of vegetable oil, units of Mosquito nets, Mattresses, among others.

He pointed out that the items were approved by the Federal Government through NEMA to support those that were affected by the disaster.

He expressed hope that the items will assist in reducing the disruptive effect of the disaster in the Federal Constituency.

Speaking at the event, the member representing Igboeze North and Udenu Federal Constituency, Simon Atigwe , who brought the incident to the attention of NEMA, commended the Federal Government for approving the items for his people.