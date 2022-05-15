NEMA Takes Flood, Waste Management Sensitization Campaign To Anambra Market

…..Collaborate With NYSC Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of effort, the Enugu Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, strengthens proactive disaster risk reduction measures on flood and waste management issues, in its area of jurisdictions, the organization held a public enlightenment program at Oye Achalla Market, in Awka North Council area of Anambra State.

The exercise held yesterday was carried out by NEMA in collaboration with the members of the National Youth Service Corp NYSC Emergency Management Vanguards EMV in the locality ,led by its president, Yusuf Ayodele.

Also in attendance were, Idejor Esther -Vice president, Omoyele Olaniyi – PRO 1, and Oseh Elizabeth-PRO 2. They gave their Messages in English, and Igbo Languages.

Traders at the Market who were excited with the exercise, thanked NEMA for bringing the sensitization Program to their door step.

Our Correspondent reports that about 20 Corps members participated in the programme, even as over 1000 persons including traders were sensitized.

The training exercise took place at the Secretariat hall Achalla Awka North, where the NEMA team trained the EMV on basic disaster management knowledge.

The NEMA officials who facilitated the training were the Chief Disaster Risk Reduction officer, Mr. Chidi Ogundu and the Principal planning officer, Mr. Ezeani Nnanyelugo.

The NEMA officials, had during the programme presented kits, Information Education and Communication IEC materials to the EMVs, who applauded the Agency for its huge support.

Thereafter, the NEMA team alongside the EMV president and it’s public Relations officer PRO, visited the Traditional rulers of Achalla, Igwe Osita at his palace, where issues that bothers on community participation in Disaster Risk Reduction was extensively discussed.