Netizens React Over Iwuanyanwu’s Will Banning His Wife From Re-Marrying

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The late elder statesman and former Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General, Chief (Engr. Dr. ) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has caused an uproar on social media after he left behind a final Will that bans his wife, Lolo Frances, from remarrying.

According to media reports, the document, which was released on June 16, 2025, and managed by Will administrator Chief Chukwuma Ekomaru (SAN), outlines how the respected businessman and politician’s wealth is shared among his immediate family and select beneficiaries.

Among the key highlights is the inheritance of the iconic “Legacy House” on Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, willed to Frances with a strict instruction that the house must never be sold.

In addition to the residence, Frances got her ownership of Magil Furniture, once run by Iwuanyanwu’s late first wife, Eudora and partial ownership of real estate holdings in Orji, Works Layout, and Naze in Imo State. However, the Will comes with a firm condition: any move by Frances to remarry would result in automatic forfeiture of all these properties.

Their son inherits the Abuja residence, while the London property is slated for sale. The proceeds from that transaction are to be divided, with 60% earmarked for the education of Iwuanyanwu’s youngest son, 30% to his first son, Jide, and 10% to Ezinne, who currently resides in the property, to aid in securing a new home.

A major philanthropic gesture within the Will is the decision to convert the “Glass House” near the Orji flyover into a public trust managed by an independent board, dedicated to charitable and community causes. Meanwhile, other valuable assets located in Abuja, Imo, and across Nigeria were fairly allocated among his five children, who have collectively described their father’s final instructions as “honourable and just”.

This development sparked social media reactions, as some netizens took to social media to dissect the matter. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

Victor Mbogu writes: “It’s left to choose which best suits her. But on a fair note, it was bad will. She can’t enjoy his wealth with another man.”

Geoffrey Moses writes: “I like the will. Some women can follow new preek and do unbelievable things to a man’s legacy. Life always comes with terms and conditions.”

Peace Josephine writes: “This is selfishness, will the man not remarry if the wife dies? Not fair jor.’

Henry Igiede writes: “Will does not say she should not have sex with another man, but not to Re-marry… She can have a quick one if necessary.”

Ikponmwosa Egbon: “Why are women condemning this decision? It’s a choice na. Let her choose one. The woman can also be smart in the future after using the properties to make wealth, she can decide to leave it and move on with her life.”

Abosede Bose writes: “Hmmmm and she is very young and beautiful o.. What are we going to call this love or wickedness?”



Adeline Ferim writes: “He did well but on his own terms. Why are people complaining? If U want to remarry, let the other husband give U his own wealth… Simple!”



Happy Arborea writes: “She Don already has children na, wetin she wants marry for again, but she must dey oblorblor na! That one na normal normal. But last last na who die loose.”

Anthonia Osamuyimen Odion writes: “I actually like the will. It’s now left for her to make her choice: you can’t eat your cake and have it back.”

George Best writes: “Igbo men are jealous too much even in death, look at Ojukwu as well the same instructions to Bianca.”

Deborah Oden Adie writes: “Really honourable and yes, I support the motion that Frances must not remarry, let her stay and enjoy wealth.”

Dcn Israel Amase writes: “I don’t really understand why people are trying to fault this will. This is very accurate and fair. Surely, it would be improper for his widow to carry her inherited riches and get married to another man, thereby dropping his surname and severing all forms of connection to him and his family. If marriage is so important to her, let her forfeit the inheritance and get married. Besides, this doesn’t stop her from sleeping with other men if she so desires.”

Ufuoma Agbiwor writes: “Must she remarry, the will did not say she can’t have a partner or have other children Na marry he talk. Very selfish and wicked man. She wants her to carry the shame of widowhood till death.”



Azoro Gift writes: “I don’t see anything wrong with the Will, Life is all about risk, you will lose some and gain some.. let her choose her vanity.”

Okafor Ifeyinwa Jacinta writes: “This is not new with most lgbo big Shots or wealthy men with young wife

Why are you surprised ???”

Nelly Michael writes: “This is called “Securing my property even in death. A good will I must say… Is left for her to choose, either to cry in a Bentley or Benin.”

Amamilo McCarthy writes: “She Married Because Of The Money Na… So Let Her Bear The Consequences Lol.”

First Baba Isa writes: “The clause is clear: don’t remarry. It didn’t say don’t have a boyfriend, it didn’t say don’t have sex, it didn’t say don’t cohabit with a man; heck, it didn’t even say don’t have children for/with another man. So, will she really miss anything, legally speaking?”

Redeem St Adebayo writes: “She may not need to marry but keep a man for herself as long as she wishes. The chief has only protected his wealth from being taken over by another man at the same time the clause may have saved the lady from fraudulent men who wanted to profit from where they did not sow.”

Ayotunde Alonge writes: “In the first place, there is no love that would have made a 26-year-old girl marry a 72 year old grandpa. Let her remain in the family and enjoy the wealth, since she chose money over love. I am not against a lady marrying for money but she must be ready to face the consequences of her actions and inactions. Iwuanyanwu is a legend. Men’s Association is proud of him.”

Kayode Olagesin writes: “It is not that difficult to decode what he did. The assets must remain in the family. That is what is being protected. She can will it to her children but another man cannot have it. I doubt that the will forbade her male companionship as long as she does not remarry.”

Aniekeme Finbarr writes: “Simple scenario, take the assets, enjoy them and transfer them to your children. Get married if you wish and trust that mother-son royalty works.

These kind of women end up with richer men.’

Utuk Iyanga writes: “Remarriage is the active word there, Chief [ may his soul RIP ] just ensured that his home will have a matriarch for many years to come [ just like Bianca continues to fly the Ojukwu flag ] he didn’t contemplate that she shouldn’t live her life, yes…”she can eat her cake and have it…” I’m sure she knows that Chief wouldn’t mind, but she must be discreet and honorable, flying the Iwuanyanwu flag solidly.”

Lucky Omoreme writes: “Did they say she cannot have sex? It only said, she cannot remarry if she wants to keep those assets, which is quite fair. If she sees a billionaire that can provide more than those assets, then she can forfeit them and remarry, until then, she can have only boy friends to warm her up when she needs it.”



Kemi Adeloye writes: “must she “marry”..??!! The enjoyment of life, and to the fullest too, is not dependent on marriage pls..!!! ….Young lady, pls go ahead and do all you want and wish for. You cannot challenge the Will of the Old, deceased man. You must respect his last testament. The late man only said, in essence, “…don’t CONTRACT marriage..!!”. He didn’t say you cannot do all other things that make life better or easy.”