2027 Election: Obasanjo Holds Private Meeting with IBB in Minna

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday paid a private visit to former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), at his Hill Top residence in Minna, the capital of Niger State.

Obasanjo arrived at the Ahmed Bola Tinubu International Airport, Minna, where he was received and escorted by Government House protocol officials to Babangida’s residence.

Sources said the former president spent about 30 minutes in a closed-door meeting with Babangida before returning to the airport shortly afterwards.

Although no official statement was released regarding the purpose of the visit, it is widely believed that the meeting may be connected to national political issues or early consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It was also gathered that the meeting may not be unconnected to the forthcoming 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

The visit comes shortly after Obasanjo hosted prominent opposition political figures at his Abeokuta residence in Ogun State, further fueling speculation about ongoing political realignments.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Obasanjo nor Babangida has commented publicly on the outcome of the meeting