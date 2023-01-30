Netizens React To Nengi’s Statement About Having OCD

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are reacting to the news that ex-BBNaija housemate, Nengi, is identifying herself as having OCD.

Trouble began after the reality star disclosed on her Twitter page that she suffers from OCD which has made her get up at 3 a.m. to clean her kitchen.

“My ocd got me to clean my kitchen at 3am smh,” she wrote in her tweet.

The African Examiner writes that medics have defined OCD as an Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) that features a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears (obsessions) that lead one to do repetitive behaviours (compulsions). These obsessions and compulsions interfere with daily activities and cause significant distress.

Following this revelation byu Nengi, many Nigerians who witnessed her stay on BBNaija aimed at her jugular.

According to them, Nengi was uninterested in cleaning the house during her stay on the reality show and never bothered when the house was dirty. Here are some of their thoughts below:

Lily writes: “We didn’t see this OCD part of you in BBN tho, or it’s a recent development.”

Charles writes: “When would people realize OCD is more than being extremely clean. Its way more than that.”

Trisha wrote: “You were bored, the kitchen was dirty and you decided to clean. Madam that is not OCD. Ad also, OCD is more about things being extreme orderliness, not even about cleaning. It is an illness.”

Viveeen writes: “If you had OCD (the aversion to dirt kind), you would’t have left your kitchen in an untidy state after use. You would have been cleaning up in the process of use. Perhaps, you think it’s some fanciful term.”