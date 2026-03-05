New IGP Throws Weight Behind State Police Initiative

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Newly sworn-in Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has expressed support for the establishment of state police, saying the initiative “has come to stay.”

Disu made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking to journalists after his swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. He addressed questions on the ongoing discussions surrounding the implementation of state police across the country.

The new IGP said the Nigeria Police Force would actively participate in the process to ensure that the best framework is developed for the proposed security structure.

“From the angle of the Nigerian Police, we don’t want it to seem as if others are taking decisions and we, the most important people concerned, didn’t do anything,” he said.

He added that the police leadership is committed to contributing meaningfully to the process to guarantee its success.

“We want to ensure that the best thing is done. The police should be able to contribute and do their own part in making it succeed,” Disu stated.

According to him, the creation of state police should not be viewed as a threat to the existing structure of the Nigeria Police Force but rather as a collaborative effort to improve security nationwide.

“The police are not afraid. Our jobs are not being taken; it’s just an issue of partnership,” he said.

The comment comes amid renewed push for state policing in Nigeria. Recently, Bola Tinubu urged members of the National Assembly to fast-track legislative processes required to establish state police.

The debate over state police has gained momentum in recent months, with proponents arguing that decentralised policing would enhance local security response and address rising insecurity across various parts of the country.