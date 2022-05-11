NFF To Announce New Super Eagles Coach Thursday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Football federation is about to announce a new Super Eagles coach on Thursday. The president of the association, Amaju Pinnick, told a local media that Portuguese tactician, Jose Peseiro is one of the leading contenders.

It could be recalled that the NFF had sacked Gernot Rohr in December 2021 after he failed to meet expectations. Rohr was in charge of the Super Eagles for 64 months.

The NFF appointed Austin Eguavoen as he led the Super Eagles team that was eliminated by Tunisia in the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“All the minister wants is fair play and not just Peseiro, he wants us to weigh other options and we will be announcing the new Eagles coach latest by Thursday,” stated Pinnick.

He added, “I don’t know who that will be yet, because we are talking to many of them and we’ve had zoom meetings with them.”

African Examiner writes that big names like ex- Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, ex-PSG and France coach Laurent Blanc, former PSV Eindhoven manager Phillip Cocu and former Sampdoria and Cagliari manager Walter Zenga are possible replacements.