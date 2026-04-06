NGE, SERAP Ask Tinubu to Probe Wike’s ‘Shoot’ Remark

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) have asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate a comment made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In a joint statement on Monday, the groups condemned Wike’s remark about Seun Okinbaloye, a presenter with Channels Television. They described the comment as a threat and called for a full investigation.

Wike made the statement during a media chat in Abuja, reacting to comments by Okinbaloye on the Politics Today programme. He said he was “surprised” by the presenter’s remarks and added that if it were possible, he would have “shot him.”

NGE and SERAP said the Federal Government must act quickly to ensure the safety of Okinbaloye and other journalists. They stressed that media professionals should be able to do their work without fear.

The groups also warned that press freedom in Nigeria is under pressure, with increasing cases of threats, harassment, and attacks on journalists. They said public officials must accept criticism as part of democracy.

They noted that although Wike later clarified his statement, such remarks should not have been made in the first place.

The organisations called on the government to direct security agencies to investigate the incident and bring anyone responsible to justice. They also urged authorities to reaffirm their commitment to protecting media freedom in the country.