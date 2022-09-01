NGO Urge Enugu Govt. To Control Discrimination Against Persons with Disability

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A non- governmental organization NGO, Voice of Disability Initiative (VDI) has urged Enugu State Government to as a matter of urgency, domesticate the National Discrimination Against Persons with Disability , NDAPD, Prohibition Act which 20 states in the Federation have already done.

Executive Director of the organization, Barr. Catherine Edeh, made the call Wednesday in Enugu at an occasion tagged: “Prevention of Gender Based Violence and Promotion of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights for Women and Girls with Disabilities in Enugu State,”.

She pointed out that there was violence against women and girls with disability, a situation that is viewed as double tragedy for the disable.

Edeh, who also addressed the media noted that it is estimated that 40 to 60 percent of girls with disabilities will experience sexual violence before the age of 18.

She however, expressed regrets that as a result of discriminations against women and girls with disabilities, they are unable to access Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, SRHR, services due to a variety of factors that include among other things, stereotype about persons with disabilities.

According to her, there was need for the Act to be domesticated so as to give the disable opportunities to enjoy life and called on the media to create awareness on the need to have the Act domesticated in the state.

She further noted that it would be a disservice to the state and the disabled if the Prohibition Act is not domesticated immediately.

“It is on this premises that Voice of Disability Initiative, VDI, is organising this press conference to create the needed awareness and urge Enugu State Government to domesticate the National Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act passed by the National Assembly and assented by His Excellency, President Mohammadu Buhari.

This Act when domesticated in the state will among others mitigate these numerous challenges faced by women and girls with disabilities.”

In his speech, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Obi who stood in for Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said that the state was looking into the Act with a view to domesticating it.

He said Ugwuanyi was passionate about rooting out any discrimination against persons of different class, pointing out that, that was why government is funding TARMASAC, where victims of sexual assaults are being taken care of.

“The Act is receiving executive review. What needs to be done with the bill will be done,” he assured.