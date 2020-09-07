Nigeria 2023: Group Urges Major Political Parties to Zone Presidential Ticket to Southeast

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As leaders of Igbo extraction begin consultations among various ethnic nationalities and zones in the country, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a group operating under the platform of Nigeria presidential project (NPP), has called on major political parties in the nation to zone the ticket for office of the president to the South East zone.

They posited that the call became necessary for the interest of justice, equity and fair play, pointing out that it is on record that only the Southeast geo political zone of the country has not produced Nigeria’s president since the advent of the ongoing democratic rule.

The group stated this on Saturday during the official inauguration of members of the Enugu State chapter of the (NPP) via its Chairman Mr. Robert Ngwu, who described the people of the zone as builders, investors, and traders in every constituency in Nigeria.

According to him, “we are true Nigerians as we are known to be vested in every community in Nigeria. We have supported and given block votes to South West (President Obasanjo) South South (President Jonathan), North (President Yar’Adua).

Ngwu said added: “Yes, it is true power is not given, we are not asking that the president be dashed to South East. All we are asking for is to be given the same opportunity given to South West, South South and the North, where presidency was zoned to those geopolitical by major political parties in Nigeria.

He made it clear that NPP is not a political party but an advocacy group with the primary aim of making a compelling case to the major political parties in Nigeria to zone the office of the president to the South East come 2023.

The Enugu, NPP boss, further explained that their appeal became necessary because of his belief that no single geopolitical zone in Nigeria can produce the president alone without support and collaboration from other zones.

Ngwu, however, expressed satisfaction that they have already assembled a formidable team in Enugu State to help the group achieve its set goal and thanked the chancellor, Dr Walter Obiora Oji, for believing in the group.

Speaking earlier, NPP Chancellor, Dr Walter Oji, had urged all members of the group to put in their best to ensure realization of their set goals and objectives.

He announced that the sum of five million naira has been made available to the group to enable them take off without any form of financial constraints.

Those inaugurated includes Robert Ngwu, Chairman; Chief Polycap Ofido, vice chairman, Dr Benard Nnamdi, secretary, Barr.S.N.Ogbu, financial secretary, among others exco members.

Spread the love





















