Nigeria Confirms 296 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 53,317

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 296 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The NCDC, which made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday, added that only one death was recorded in the country.

It said till date, 53,317 cases had been confirmed, 40,726 cases discharged while 1,011 deaths had been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency disclosed that the 296 new cases were reported from 17 states.

Plateau recorded 85 of the 296 cases, followed by Enugu with 46, Oyo with 31 and Lagos 21.

Other states included Rivers-20, FCT-15, Kaduna-13, Bauchi-12, Delta-11, Ekiti-11, Akwa Ibom-7, Ebonyi-6, Kwara-5, Ogun-4, Osun-4, Gombe-3, and Niger-2.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

