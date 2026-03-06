Nigeria launches Crackdown On Foreigners Violating Visa Rules

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has said it now has the capacity to identify and apprehend foreigners who overstay their visas in Nigeria.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known on Thursday in Abuja during the 2026 Sectoral Performance Review Retreat of the Federal Ministry of Interior.

Tunji-Ojo said the government now has comprehensive data that allows authorities to track people who have entered the country in the last 10 years and identify those who have violated their visa conditions.

According to him, this became possible after the establishment of an Integrated Operations Centre and a Network Operations Centre by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The minister said the government will begin to pursue foreigners who remain in Nigeria beyond the period allowed by their visas. He added that Nigerians are also closely monitored when they overstay their visas in other countries.

“With the new system, we can access records of everyone who has entered Nigeria in the last 10 years. We know where you came from, and we have all your records. We also know those who have overstayed their visas and we will go after them,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo said the move is necessary to protect the country’s borders and ensure that immigration rules are respected.

The minister also stressed the need for reforms in agencies under the ministry, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, to ensure transparent and corruption-free service delivery.

He said government institutions should protect all citizens equally, especially the most vulnerable in society.

According to him, Nigerians who face genuine threats to their lives or businesses should be able to access protection without political connections.

Tunji-Ojo also spoke about reforms in the correctional system, noting that repeated imprisonment of individuals shows a failure of rehabilitation.

He said the aim of the correctional system should be to reform and transform inmates so that they do not return to prison after serving their sentences.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Magdalene Ajani, emphasised the need for accountability in leadership.

Ajani said leadership requires devotion, performance and impact, adding that agencies under the ministry must operate with transparency because their activities affect the daily lives of Nigerians.

The government’s plan to go after foreigners who overstay their visas is part of broader efforts to strengthen border management and enforce immigration laws across the country.