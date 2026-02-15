Nigeria Secures Permanent Seat On AU African Central Bank Board

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria has secured a permanent seat on the Board of the African Central Bank following deliberations at the 39th Session of the Executive Council of the African Union.

According to a press release issued by the ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria recorded significant diplomatic and institutional achievements, consolidating its leadership role in advancing Africa’s economic integration, peace, security, and democratic governance.

In the press release signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, this landmark development underscored Nigeria’s strategic role in shaping Africa’s financial architecture.

This decision also extended Nigeria’s representation to the Board of the Technical Convergence Committee of the African Monetary Institute, which served as the precursor to the establishment of the African Central Bank.

These developments affirmed Nigeria’s technical capacity, economic significance, and commitment to advancing Africa’s monetary integration agenda.

In the area of peace and security, the session witnessed the successful election of the candidates collectively agreed upon by the Economic Community of West African States to the Peace and Security Council.

This outcome reflected the strong cohesion, cooperation, and unity among ECOWAS Member States, as well as the region’s shared commitment to promoting stability and collective security across the continent.

Furthermore, Nigeria demonstrated leadership in strengthening democratic governance across Africa by organising a Ministerial High-Level Panel Discussion on Regional Partnerships for Democracy.

The event attracted wide participation from ministers, senior government officials, and delegates, not only from the West African region but from across the continent and the international community. The panel facilitated constructive dialogue on strengthening democratic institutions, fostering inclusive governance, and enhancing collaborative regional approaches to sustaining democratic values.

Nigeria’s engagements and outcomes at the 39th Executive Session of the Executive Council reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the ideals and objectives of the African Union, particularly in promoting economic integration, institutional development, peace, security, and democratic governance across the continent.

The Federal Government of Nigeria remained dedicated to working collaboratively with Member States and regional bodies to advance Africa’s shared prosperity and sustainable development.