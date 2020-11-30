Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As National Grid Collapses

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria will now face total blackout after the collapse of the nation’s power grid.

According to reports, the power grid collapsed in the early hours of Sunday.

Confirming this development, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, took to his Twitter account saying that the current power outage was due to system collapse on the national grid.

However, the company assured Nigerians that electricity supply would be restored as soon as possible.

It writes: “Dear customer, the outage you’re experiencing is due to a system collapse on the National Grid. We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible. Please bear with us #PowerUpdate #EkoElectricity #EmpoweringQualityOfLives.”

