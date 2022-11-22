Buhari Flags Off First Crude Oil Drilling Project In Northern Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project (KIPRO) located in the boundary of Bauchi and Gombe states.

African Examiner writes that KIPRO is an oil prospecting licence (OPL) 809 and 810 at the Kolmani field site situated in the Gongola Basin of the Upper Benue Trough.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday and was attended by many All Progressives Congress (APC), l dignitaries, including Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the party.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to involve an in-situ oil refinery with a capacity of up to 120, 000 barrels per day, a gas processing plant of up to 500 million standard cubic feet per day, a power plant of up to 300MW capacity and also a fertiliser plant of 2,500 tons per day.

“This is indeed significant considering that efforts to find commercial oil and gas outside the Niger Delta Basin was attempted for many years without the desired outcomes,” Buhari said.

“However, the successful discovery of the Kolmani oil and gas field by NNPC and her partners has finally broken the jinx by confirmation of a huge commercial deposit of hydrocarbons in Kolmani River Field.”