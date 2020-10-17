Nigerian Army Unveils ‘Crocodile Smile’ As EndSARS Protest Spreads Nationwide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army has disclosed that it is about to begin its annual exercise “Crocodile Smile” aim at identifying, tracking, and “counter negative propaganda” circulating in the social media and the cyberspace.

This was disclosed in a statement by the army spokesman, Musa Sagir, who disclosed that the exercise will start from Tuesday.

“This year’s Exercise CROCODILE SMILE V1 is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020,” Sagir said.

“The Exercise is deliberately intended to be all encompassing to include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace.

“This is the first ever Cyber warfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces. Accordingly, the exercise will also include positive identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the North East and other parts of the country as a result of the ongoing operations in the various theatres of operations especially in the Northeast, North Central and North Western parts of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Army, once again, reassures all well-meaning Nigerians of its commitment to the sustenance of peace and security in Nigeria and urges members of the public for their support and understanding throughout the period of the exercise.”

African Examiner reports that the exercise is coming amidst the #EndSARS protests organized by young Nigerians protesting against police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

