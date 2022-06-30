(BREAKING): JJC Announces Dissolution Of Marriage From Funke Akindele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rapper, Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz has announced his separation from his wife, actress Funke Akindele.

JJC announced via his official Instagram handle on Thursday morning stating that his marriage with Akindele has had issues for the last two years.

He stated that he had to move out of their home three months ago after Akindekle insisted he did, and had not been able to have a sit down with her since the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards on May 14.

He wrote, “Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted, we shared a lot of things together and have created two beautiful children.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. months ago and at Funke’s insistence, I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.”

Punch