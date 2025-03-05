Nigerian Ex-Immigration Boss Dies After Hosting Female Friend In Abuja Hotel –Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has clarified the circumstances surrounding the death of a former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Mr David Parradang in Abuja.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said Parradang was not kidnapped and murdered as reported in some sections of the media.

She said the former Immigration boss on March 3, at about 12:00p.m., arrived in a hotel around Area 3 Junction in a black Mercedes Benz.

Adeh said Parradang checked into the hotel, paying N22,000 for one night, adding that thereafter, he directed the hotel attendant to escort a female guest who came to visit him to his room.

The police spokesperson said the lady left the hotel premises around 4:00pm the same day, while Parradang did not exit his room after the departure of the lady.

“Around 4:00a.m., on March 4, a friend of Parradang, who is a military officer, concerned for his well being, traced him to the hotel.

“Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Parradang was found dead, seated on a chair.

“The Durumi Police Station was notified and officers promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, took photographs and collected all relevant evidence to preserve the integrity of the crime scene,” she said.

Adeh said that the body of the deceased had been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures, adding that personnel of the hotel were cooperating with police in its investigations.

She said that efforts were being intensified to identify the lady that visited the deceased in the hotel.

Adeh urged the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information, adding that the earlier report of kidnap and murder of the deceased could incite fear or panic. (NAN)