Nigerian Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Cyprus While Seeking Asylum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian woman has been allegedly gang-raped while seeking asylum in Cyprus.

According to a report by In-Cyprus, the woman was raped at the Pournara reception centre for asylum seekers in Kokkinotrimithia by five men who are also from Nigeria.

The woman, it was gathered, reported the rape to Cyprus authorities on Thursday after being abused on Tuesday.

The police also said that the alleged sexual assault took place a few minutes after midnight.

Meanwhile, the police said investigations are ongoing on the incident, adding that the authorities are looking for a place for the victim to stay in order to be moved out of the facility.

According to the police, the report from the Nigerian woman was not the first rape case coming from the Pournara reception centre, which they described as overcrowded.

The police said such cases are usually handled sensitively.