Nigerians React As Ooni Of Ife Marries Fifth Wife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has married a fifth wife in the person of Princess Ronke Ademiluyi has continued to spark social media reactions.

According to available information, the event was held at Ile-Ife Osun State with friends and family members in attendance.

Photos and videos from the traditional wedding ceremony which emerged online showed the new bride beaming with smiles.

The wedding may have ended but some netizens took to their Twitter accounts to air their views concerning the development. African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@Govshina writes: “Our King, his Royal Majesty the Ooni of Ife likes Light Skinned Slim Sexy Ladies. Everyone does though. Ki Ade Pe L’ori Ki Awon Olori Pe L’aafin Oba oo. Kabiyesiooooooooooo.”

@Sapphir70916987 writes: “Ooni of Ife, FairPlay na You’ve gotten the fifth wife and I’ve not gotten one.”

@olayemi_123 writes: “Her name is Ronke Ademiluyi, and Thursday is her wedding day. She is getting married to Ooni of Ife.”

@ifedapodaniel writes: “With the way Ooni of Ife is marrying beautiful ladies like this, are you sure my future wife is safe?”

@Ifyj14 writes: “E be like say Ooni of Ife won break King Solomon’s record every Eke market day nah marriage.”

@kendrickusain writes: “We won’t forget, we will never forget 20-10-2020″… Something you’ve forgotten, na WhatsApp people make you remember.”

@iamthepreence writes: “If Ooni of Ife is not going to trend tomorrow, then it will be the day after because of the story I’m seeing in the news… baba dey vex.”

@EldragoRaplord writes: “I think Ooni Of Ife is passing a message, How he keeps marrying new wives makes me wonder what’s Happening, abi he’s the New age King Solomon?”

@gbidigbidi writes: “This Nation Award confers on Ooni Of Ife by the king of loans, Ooni done take am to another level of 5th wife. I Greet Whonna Whonna Weldone.”

@BankoleAdeleke1 writes: “Ooni of Ife getting Married to all this High profile Women is another evidence that most Nigeria women only hate polygamy when the man isn’t of high value.”