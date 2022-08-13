Soludo Suspends Anambra LGA Chairman Over Wife’s Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, has slammed an indefinite suspension on the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North Council Area of the State Mbazulike Iloka.

The council boss who was just recently appointed, incurred the government’s wrath over circumstances leading to the death of his wife, Mrs Chidiebere IIoka, barely a few days after his swearing-in as the Nnewi North TC chief.

The Council Chairman who is fondly known as Mba Mba, was suspended over the outcry raised by the circumstances surrounding the demise of his wife last Sunday.

A Source revealed that the deceased slumped and died after serving her husband’s breakfast, but neighbours and those who knew the couple suspected that the Chairman may have killed his wife.

The Source who craved anonymity alleged that Iloka had a record of consistent battering of the deceased.

It was also gathered that signs of violence were said to have also been found on her lifeless body, while a heavy wound on her head aroused suspicion, leading to the public outcry over her sudden death.

The letter communicating his suspension which was made available to Newsmen Friday in Awka, the state capital, was signed by the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Anthony Nwabunwanne.