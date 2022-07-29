Nigerians Slam Kadaria Ahmed For Berating BBC Over Documentary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran journalist, Kadaria Ahmed, has come under attack on social media after she described a recent BBC documentary as “irresponsible reporting”.

African Examiner recalls that in a 50-minute documentary titled ‘The Bandit Warlords of Zamfara’, published a few days ago, the BBC Africa Eye provides insight into the mindset of bandit kingpins, the booming kidnap-for-ransom industry, and how Zamfara’s insecurity may have been brought on by the ethnic conflict between Hausa and Fulani groups.

Reacting to this, in an opinion article on Thursday, Ahmed stated that the BBC documentary fell below journalism best practices and is against the public interest.

She stated that the BBC Africa Eye may be charged with aiding terrorism because it “provided” a platform for terrorists to express their extreme views.

The media expert argued that the BBC could not use its airwaves to provide a voice to terrorists attacking UK residents because doing so will elicit public outrage with legal repercussions.

Her statement has continued to spark social media debate and here is how some netizens responded concerning the matter:

@pdauda writes: “Kadaria wants to speak from both sides of her mouth, she wants the BBC to report but not report everything. Meanwhile, it’s her people that are the firsthand victims here.”

@farooqkperogi writes: “Kadaria Ahmed’s Anti-BBC Article a Disservice to Journalism Kadaria Ahmed is my senior in the profession for whom I have tremendous respect not only because of her matchless brilliance but also because of the record she set at Bayero University’s Department of Mass Communication.”

@FS_Yusuf_ writes: “Is Kadaria pained that she didn’t get the opportunity to do the BBC documentary of terrorism in her state Zamfara? Why should she be pained sef? If it were GEJ time, she would have brought both BBC, CNN & Aljazeera to do it. Now it’s Buhari, she can’t find her microphone.”

@novieverest writes: “Kadaria Ahmed is upset that her fellow journalists on BBC did a good job. Why do people who seem bright support this evil?”

@Hausawa9 writes: “After reading that long article by Kadaria Ahmed about BBC eye on Africa program, you’ll agree with me that she’s doing everything possible to shield her clan from being name as Bandits. However, there’s many questions we need to ask ourselves”

@IamTheIrokowrites: “Kadaria Ahmed is anti- truth because how are you upset that the BBC did a detailed report of the terrorism going on you region which you have been covering and giving a media blackout just to make your benefactors in govt look good. She is part of the problem.”

@NosaAguebor writes: “Kadaria’s bias reeks through everything she says and her facial reactions.”

@KATOROLOGY writes: “The same Kadaria who made a mockery of the 2019 presidential debate? The woman has actually shown more sympathy for Buhari and his administration than she has for those who have been harmed by the mindless banditry that has ravaged almost every portion of the country.”

@slim_eno writes: “Northern elite doesn’t want terrorism and insurgency to end. Ask kadaria, Ahmed lawan and el rufai.”

@DavidHundeyin writes: “Kadaria Ahmed blocked me for tweeting this last year, so feel free to take ANYTHING she says with a huge lump of salt. You cannot expect Nasir El-Rufai’s sister in-law to be honest and sincere about anything. She’s ALWAYS working an angle.”

@ELWILLS4 writes: “The worst and the most biased journalist in Nigeria is Kadaria Ahmed, The worst presidential handlers on earth are Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu and Lauretta Oniche The worst set of people on earth are Buhari’s supporters The most dangerous people on earth are the bishops of Tinubu.”