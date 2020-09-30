Nigerians Tackle Burna Boy For Not Joining Protests Against Govt Bad Policies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Burna Boy’s rejection to join the October 1 protest has sparked up debate on social media as some Nigerians wonder why the musician, who has always likened himself to be Fela will decline not to participate in the planned October 1 protest.

It all started when former presidential aspirant, Yele Sowore, took to his Twitter handle to extend the invitation of the protest to Burna Boy. Sowore had tweeted: “Hello @burnaboy, everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you, compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow.”

However, in a shocking reply, the Grammy-nominee stated that he doesn’t trust politicians. He wrote: “Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so Funny, You politicians are ALL the same (especially in Nigeria) and Frankly I don’t trust none of you.@YeleSowore.”

A statement on his Twitter account also read: “@YeleSowore Well. I am NOT FELA. I Have said that countless times. But you sir Are a politician. Leave me out of your schemes. Thanks.”

Reacting to this development, some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to berate the “Odogwu” crooner for backing out from the protest while some also lampooned Sowore for embarking on protests after he contested and lost an election.

AFRICAN EXAMINER captures some of their thoughts

Chief Hydra@BrianJDennis writes: “Yele Sowore sat back and allowed his party AA. to be used to almost scuttle the electoral process in Rivers state in 2019 by APC. You are right, Burna. He’s a politician and a schemer.”

mouthpiece of the gods@iam_idboss writes: “Fela had a lot of supporters before his death. Fela carried out protests on his own so you don’t have to trust politicians or Sowore to organize a protest. You can do that on your own since u portray yourself to the western world as an African freedom fighter. COME OUT & PROTEST!”

Vinnie@vinz6199 writes: “Mama Burna trying to convince her Fela wannabe son to stop forming twitter African giant, keypad Odogwu, and join Sowore in protest.”

Al’ameen@Al_ameen_Yabo writes: “Burna is genius mahn, never allow these politicians to use you in pushing their agendas, sowore or whoever they all are doing it for selfish interest. Burna boy is an entertainer just allow him to entertain us, no one even suppose to stress himself over this country.”

Kikelomo sowore@KikelomoSowore writes: “Sowore is fighting for his selfish interest. Which of the following demands affects Sowore only?”

A L C H E M I S T @Alcheemist_ writes: “Burna boy dey follow sowore drag who be Fela the legend. Burna has never done anything to be compared to Fela other than smoke Nigerian weed and where pants and Sowore is just doing all this out of selfish interest. Erica is still looking for money ohh .”

IFA FUNSHO@funshographix writes: “Sowore was right about what he said to Burna, Burna replied to sowore concerning how the people mocked Fela Kuti & his mother was also true. Nigerians will rather watch BBN than fighting for their future. Until they wake up. If you like fight for them. They’ll later mock you.”

Stoned Mind@its_Tobiloba writes: “Burna boy dey follow sowore drag who be Fela … truth is none of them is. Burna has never done anything to be compared to Fela other than smoke weed and where pants and Sowore is just doing all this for his selfish interest .. PERIODT!!!”

