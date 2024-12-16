NiMet Predicts 3-Day Dust Haze, Cloudiness From Monday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisaged dust haze on Monday in the northern region with visibility ranges of 1km to 3km.

It anticipated localised visibility of less than 1km throughout the forecast period.

”The North central and inland cities of the South are expected to be in dust haze with visibility ranges of 2km to 5km throughout the forecast period.

“Hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds is anticipated over the coastal parts of the country throughout the forecast period,” it said.

According to NiMet, dust haze with visibility ranges of 2km to 5km are anticipated on Tuesday with localised visibility of less than or equal to 1 km is expected throughout the forecast period in the northern region.

It envisaged the North central and inland cities of the South to experience dust haze with visibility ranges of 2 km to 5km during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds is anticipated over the coastal parts of the country throughout the forecast period.

“For Wednesday, in the northern region, dust haze in good visibility is expected throughout the forecast period. In the North Central and inland regions, dust haze with visibility ranges of 2km to 5km is anticipated throughout the forecast period.

“Hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds is anticipated over the coastal parts of the country throughout the forecast period,” it said.

The agency urged the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles would be in suspense.

” People with asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather conditions. Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said. (NAN)