Nnamdi Kanu Enjoys Full Luxury In DSS Custody

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Department of State Services (DSS) has stated that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), enjoys full rights in custody.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, disclosed this at a media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

It could be recalled that IPOB had alleged that Kanu was starved of food and change of clothing in custody.

Reacting to this claim, Afunanya stated that Kanu enjoys the best treatment in custody as it is obtainable anywhere in the country.

“The service denies all the inciting allegations by IPOB and state that Nnamdi Kanu is not in any way maltreated in custody,” Afunanya said.

“Accusation of maltreatment negates the services standard operation procedure on the implementation of rights of a suspect.

“Nnamdi Kanu enjoys full luxury in the holding facility in comparable of any of it type anywhere in the country. He is accorded full rights and privileges. He is never denied his rights of worship of freedom from his religious practice.

Adequate attention is paid to Kanu’s health. He has unhindered access to the best medical care and doctors.

“The story of Kanu being starved is fallacious. He could not have been starved as he enjoys meals of his choice. That he is not allowed change of clothing is also false. He is regularly allowed change of clothing as against what is presented to the public by IPOB propagandists.

“It is unfortunate that some elements decided to use outright misinformation to represent the state of affairs.”