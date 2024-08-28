NNPC Launches Eye-care Services in Ilaje Community, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The NNPC Ltd has flagged off the third edition of the Vision First Programme, as part of comprehensive community-focused healthcare outreach targeted at the Ilaje community and its environs in Bariga, Lagos State.

The Vision First programme is a continuation of NNPC Ltd/ SNEPCo Production Sharing Contract (PSC) commitment to advancing health and well-being within its host communities. Through this initiative, over 1,000 individuals will receive free eye care services, alongside a range of general healthcare provisions. The services include cardiovascular screening, BMI assessments, laboratory services, consultations, treatment of mild and chronic diseases, and distribution of insecticide-treated nets.

Since its inception, the Vision First programme has made a significant impact, with over 1,853 individuals benefiting from free eye care services. The Lagos edition, which began in 2022, has screened 2,000 people, provided 1,199 prescription glasses, administered medication to 1,310 beneficiaries, and facilitated successful procedures for 189 individuals.

The initiative is also aligned with the Mallam Mele Kyari-led Management commitment of making positive impact in NNPC Ltd’s host communities and enhancing the quality of life for Nigerians through sustainable partnerships.

In his remarks, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (CUIO – NUIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti stated that the Vision First Plus programme represents a commitment to restoring hope and improving lives within NNPC Ltd commour communities.

“Through this programme, we aim to ensure that preventable vision challenges do not hold anyone back. By providing eye screenings, corrective lenses, surgeries, and general healthcare, we’re dedicated to bringing clarity and brighter futures to those who need it most,” Wunti, who was represented by Mrs. Bunmi Lawson, added.

The outreach emphasized the significance of proactive health management, highlighting that healthy eyes lead to a brighter future. Attendees were encouraged to protect their vision through regular check-ups, a balanced diet, and adequate rest.

The Vision First programme embodies the spirit of collaboration and the essence of giving back to the communities where NNPC Ltd operates. It also signifies the Company’s commitment to investing in social initiatives that leave a lasting positive impact.



Olufemi O. Soneye , Chief Corporate Communications Officer , NNPC Ltd.