No Explosion At Port Harcourt Refinery, NNPCL Clarifies

Posted by Business News, Featured, Latest Headlines Wednesday, March 19th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has refuted reports of an explosion at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) in Rivers.

The company, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, clarified that what occurred was a flare incident, which has since been fully contained.

Soneye said there was no danger or health hazard to staff, the surrounding communities, or the environment.

“NNPC Ltd. urges the media and the public to disregard any reports suggesting an explosion at the refinery, as they are entirely false,” he said.

