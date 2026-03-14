No Going Back On Cashless Policy At Nation`S Airports – Keyamo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has affirmed that there is no going back on cashless policy, at the nation`s airports.

Keyamo made the assertion on Friday, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja, during on-the-spot assessment of hybrid payment system newly adopted by the government

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the hybrid payment was adopted, following President Bola Tinubu’s directive to suspend full cashless implementation.

The minister however, explained that the government was only considering the people that were yet to obtain Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) cashless card to be using cash pending the nation’s full migration to cashless system.

“We decided to go back to the drawing boards to see what we can do to prevent revenue loss and ease the traffic.

“That was the reason why we came up with this hybrid system now.

“So, those who have the cards already, can continue using their cards, as such money goes straight into Treasury Single Account (TSA), which is the federation account.

“Look, there is no going back on the cashless system. It is too late for those who think they can frustrate the cashless system because they like the cash collection system.

“This nation has passed such a stage. There is limited time left for the hybrid system,”. Keyamo stressed.

The minister reiterated the existing federal government’s directive that no federal agency should ever collect cash.

Keyamo disclosed that the government had started discussing with concessionaires, who would come and make the airports fully automated.

He reiterated the government resolve to stop the corrupt cash payment system at the nation’s airports which has lingered for 50 years.

NAN recalled the President had directed the temporary suspension of the cashless payment system at Nigerian airport toll gates because of its sudden implementation.

The rushed implementation had caused severe traffic congestion and long queues of vehicles, making it difficult for motorists to complete electronic payments quickly.

The delays led to passengers arriving late at the terminals and missing their flights, creating hardship and operational disruptions at major airports.(NAN)