No More Wearing Of Rings, Earrings In Super Eagles’ Camp – Peseiro

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, has banned players from wearing earrings and rings to training.

African Examiner writes that Peseiro, on Sunday night, was in charge of his first training session in Nigeria since his appointment.

The Portuguese tactician also met some of his key players for the first time on Sunday as some of the players were unable to travel to the United States of America for the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

The former Venezuela and Saudi Arabia coach has shown he means business by setting the rules and standards for his players.

“He has told the players that he does not want to see anyone wearing finger rings to training and no earrings at all,” a top team official told totorinews.

Peseiro will be on the dugout when the Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Thursday.