Davido Thrills Audience At 79th UNGA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, thrilled the audience during the cocktail event in celebration of the United Bank of Africa’s 75th anniversary.

The anniversary took place during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The Skelewu singer gave the audience a vibrant performance from his collection of songs. ‘Aye’, ‘Skelewu’ and ‘Risky’.rendition saw the audience singing along Davido performing last night at the UN General Assembly in New York pic.twitter.com/iPm5S6Avgk

Vice President Kashim Shettima; Group Chairman of UBA, Tony Elumelu, and other personalities are at the UNGA in New York to chart a future for Africa.

The singer had earlier tweeted about his arrival in New York stating that it was his first time at the UNGA and he hoped it would be interesting.