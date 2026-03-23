NPF: IGP Did Not Disband Police Units

(AFRICCAN EXAMINER) — The Nigeria Police Force has said that the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, did not order the disbandment of all police units.

Reports had claimed that the IGP directed the shutdown of all tactical squads across the country during a virtual meeting with senior officers.

But the police spokesperson, Anthony Placid, described the report as false and misleading.

He explained that the IGP only ordered a reduction in the number of tactical teams, not a total disbandment.

According to him, state and zonal commands should have no more than five teams and area commands and divisions should have no more than three teams

Placid said the move is to address public concerns and reduce the number of police units, which has affected manpower at police stations.

He added that the directive does not affect state security outfits like the Lagos Rapid Response Squad and similar groups in other states.

The police said the decision will help improve accountability and make officers more available for regular duties.